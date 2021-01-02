Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.65 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $285,470.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00269143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.17 or 0.01905572 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,589,625 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

