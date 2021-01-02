CertiK Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. CertiK has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and $1.58 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,697,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,103,216 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

