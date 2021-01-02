Change Price Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Change has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Change token can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Change has a total market cap of $991,735.26 and $2,409.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00038702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00278453 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.16 or 0.01931414 BTC.

Change Profile

Change (CAG) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Change is changeinvest.com . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changeinvest

Change Token Trading

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars.

