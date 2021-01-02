China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CEA opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

