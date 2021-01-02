Cindicator Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and $264,368.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

