CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CNX Resources by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CNX Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

