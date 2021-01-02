CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $674,193.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00266858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.65 or 0.01898133 BTC.

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

