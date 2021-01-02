Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $338.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,870.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.01149493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00241729 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.