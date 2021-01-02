Comparing Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -207.71% Xeris Pharmaceuticals -2,037.97% -435.27% -91.81%

0.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of CytoDyn shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytoDyn and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn N/A N/A -$124.40 million ($0.21) -25.67 Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.72 million 88.59 -$125.58 million ($4.81) -1.02

CytoDyn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. CytoDyn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xeris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CytoDyn has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CytoDyn and Xeris Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

CytoDyn presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.79%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.39%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals beats CytoDyn on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. CytoDyn Inc. has strategic agreement with Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of leronlimab. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is Gvoke HypoPen for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise ready-to-use glucagon that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia, exercise-induced hypoglycemia in diabetes, bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems, congenital hyperinsulinism, and hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; and hypoglycemia associated with intermittent and chronic conditions. In addition, it develops ready-to-use diazepam formulation, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of Dravet syndrome and acute repetitive seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pramlintide-Insulin co-formulation that is Phase II clinical trials for treating type 1 and 2 diabetes. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

