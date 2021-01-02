Compound Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $144.01 or 0.00460968 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $635.89 million and $154.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000193 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,415,735 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

