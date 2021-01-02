Connectome Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Connectome token can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00004884 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $3.70 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Connectome Token Profile

Connectome is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

