Consensus (SEN) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,005.89 or 1.00418158 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011504 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039027 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.