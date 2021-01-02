Constellation Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Constellation has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $163,077.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

