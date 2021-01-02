Contrasting First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) & TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TCF Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TCF Financial and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCF Financial presently has a consensus price target of $39.37, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given TCF Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than First United.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCF Financial and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $2.05 billion 2.75 $295.47 million $4.03 9.19 First United $74.56 million 1.45 $13.13 million N/A N/A

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Volatility and Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 8.67% 8.38% 0.97% First United 16.22% 9.75% 0.78%

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

TCF Financial beats First United on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.