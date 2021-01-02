Contrasting resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of OrganiGram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of resTORbio shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of resTORbio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OrganiGram and resTORbio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $64.61 million 4.78 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -16.63 resTORbio N/A N/A -$82.74 million ($2.41) -5.83

resTORbio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrganiGram. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than resTORbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OrganiGram and resTORbio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 0 7 5 0 2.42 resTORbio 1 0 1 0 2.00

OrganiGram currently has a consensus target price of $2.79, suggesting a potential upside of 109.56%. resTORbio has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 71.53%. Given OrganiGram’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than resTORbio.

Volatility and Risk

OrganiGram has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, resTORbio has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OrganiGram and resTORbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -153.92% -4.15% -2.99% resTORbio N/A -78.12% -71.63%

Summary

OrganiGram beats resTORbio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

resTORbio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

