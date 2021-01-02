CorionX (CORX) Market Cap Achieves $64,240.22

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $64,240.22 and approximately $48,705.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CorionX

CorionX is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CorionX

CorionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

