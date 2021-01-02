Cosmos Price Tops $5.44 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $592.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00017065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,005.89 or 1.00418158 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011504 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,981,517 coins and its circulating supply is 208,196,914 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.