Covesting (COV) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $92,657.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00268985 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.21 or 0.01925630 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

