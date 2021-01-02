CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.44 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $49,665.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00277009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001870 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 113.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.01214531 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars.

