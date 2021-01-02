Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $69.48 or 0.00213227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00500341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018296 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

