Crust Price Tops $4.97 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00014701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 999,808 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.