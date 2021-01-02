Cryptaur Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $427.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01901635 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.