Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, ABCC, Indodax and Bithumb Global. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $104.29 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01901635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00019373 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,488,584,474 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, ABCC, KuCoin, BigONE, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Indodax, Dcoin, OceanEx, OKEx, Bithumb Global, BiteBTC, Huobi Global, CPDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

