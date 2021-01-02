Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $52,363.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

