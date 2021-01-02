CryptoCarbon Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $225.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

