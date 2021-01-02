CryptoCarbon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $233.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

