CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits Market Cap of $5.31 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $5.31 million and $11,742.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003446 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitfinex.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

