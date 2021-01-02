Curve DAO Token (CRV) One Day Volume Hits $50.43 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $97.46 million and approximately $50.43 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001925 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

