DAEX Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $7,542.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00268985 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.21 or 0.01925630 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

