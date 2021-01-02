DAOBet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $492.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $492.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.16 or 0.01122938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00239599 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

