DAOBet Trading Down 24% This Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $132.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.01096102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00219144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.