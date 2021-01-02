DATA (DTA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $219,227.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

