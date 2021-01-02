Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $322,373.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $322,373.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00286666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,720,842 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

