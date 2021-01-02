DEAPcoin (DEP) 1-Day Volume Tops $451,520.00

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $451,520.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

