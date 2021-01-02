DeFinition Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $137.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

