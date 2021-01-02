DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading Down 82.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 115.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 82.9% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $117,799.49 and approximately $17.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00036810 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001615 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019784 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004119 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

