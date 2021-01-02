Dent (DENT) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Dent has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $17.68 million and $856,797.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

