Desire (DSR) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Desire has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $22,492.58 and approximately $27,149.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $760.69 or 0.02432535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00412105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.16 or 0.01122938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00445654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00188205 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

