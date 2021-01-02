Desire Price Tops $0.0026 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Desire has a total market cap of $26,828.98 and $17,074.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Desire has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $773.32 or 0.02373153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00418062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.01096102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00438799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00177488 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

