Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 223.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.