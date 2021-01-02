DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.55 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $427,208.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,042,403 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.