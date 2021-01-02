DEXTools Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $266,550.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00500341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018296 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,042,403 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

