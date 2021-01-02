Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 144.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $131,845.58 and $16.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 170.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,768,916 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

