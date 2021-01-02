Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.57 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $59.41 or 0.00182973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $51,435.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,863 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.