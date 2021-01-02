Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $6.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020603 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001044 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002003 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00022657 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.