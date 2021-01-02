DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches Market Cap of $14.24 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00258009 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01960712 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

