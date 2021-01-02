DreamTeam Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164.00 (DREAM)

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. DreamTeam Token has a total market cap of $826,011.92 and approximately $164.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One DreamTeam Token token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DreamTeam Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00266858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $602.65 or 0.01898133 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Profile

DREAM is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,253,777 tokens. The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg . DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem

DreamTeam Token Token Trading

DreamTeam Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DreamTeam Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DreamTeam Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DreamTeam Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DreamTeam Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.