Dune Network (DUN) Price Hits $0.0089

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Dune Network has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $2,995.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00162790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00500563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00270428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018312 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 464,030,972 coins and its circulating supply is 366,253,170 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars.

