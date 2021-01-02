Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $76,859.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,611.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $752.52 or 0.02458297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00425015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.83 or 0.01152624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00453564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00193809 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,233,381 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

