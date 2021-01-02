e-Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $4.43 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $12.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00427159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000215 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,398 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,087 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.